Spanish football morning headlines: Florentino fought for Zidane to stay, Morata hits back at critics, De Gea practising penalties for La Roja

Spanish football morning headlines for June 25th

Florentino Perez: “I fought for Zinedine Zidane to stay at Real Madrid”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spoke with Onda Cero on Thursday evening, with his comments carried by Marca. Florentino spoke about the team’s future without Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos, gave an update on the pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, and spoke about the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the situation with the Super League.

Alvaro Morata: “I wish people would put themselves more in my shoes”

Alvaro Morata has been one of the most frequently mentioned names in Spanish football this summer. The Juventus and La Roja marksman has struggled at Euro 2020 and suffered heavy criticism, and made an appearance on Cope, with comments carried by Marca, on Thursday evening to defend himself.

Even David de Gea is practicing penalties for Spain

La Roja face Croatia in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday, after navigating a tricky group phase with two draws and an emphatic win over Slovakia. A problem for Luis Enrique’s men, however, has been from the penalty spot; they’ve now missed, according to Marca, five in a row, with four different takers; Sergio Ramos (twice), Abel Ruiz, Gerard Moreno and Alvaro Morata.

