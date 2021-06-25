La Liga News

Paul Pogba could be used as part of the deal to bring Raphael Varane to Manchester United

Paul Pogba insisted he’s only focused on Euro 2020 after France’s 2-2 draw with Portugal last Wednesday, not his future. The Manchester United midfielder has arguably been the star of the tournament so far, amazing with his strength, skill and elegance.

This isn’t going unnoticed by United; they’re keen to resolve his contractual situation. They want to present Pogba, according to Diario AS, with an offer to make him the highest paid footballer in England, of €24m per year. His contract at Old Trafford expires next summer, with Real Madrid credited with a serious interest in him for years. United do not want to lose him on a free transfer.

As well as Madrid, former club Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also credited with holding an interest in the Frenchman. United see him as being a leader of the team heading forward, in tandem with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. At 28, this would be his last great contract as a footballer, but if Pogba refuses to renew this summer he could be used as part of the operation to prise Raphael Varane from Madrid.

Paul Pogba Real Madrid

