Mateo Kovacic highlights Sergio Busquets as Spain’s key star

Croatian international Mateo Kovacic has identified Barcelona‘s Sergio Busquets as Spain‘s key man ahead of their Euro 2020 last 16 tie next week.

Spain finished second in Group E, in behind Sweden, after picking up a 5-0 win against Slovakia in their final group game in Sevilla.

Their reward is a clash with Kovacic’s Slovakia on June 28 in Copenhagen with the winners then facing either France of Switzerland in the quarter finals.

Busquets missed Spain’s first two games of the tournament following a positive Covid-19 test earlier this month but he played as pivotal role against Slovakia for Luis Enrique’s side.

Kovacic remembers the veteran No.6 well from his time with Real Madrid and he is in no doubt over the La Roja captain’s importance.

“We have a very difficult game ahead. The Spanish are a team that loves possession and who love to play”, as per reports from Marca.

“It will be important for us to try to retain the ball as much as possible.

“I’ll go for Busquets (as Spain’s best player), as he is the one who starts the play.

“We will have to stop him, and make sure he cannot move due to our pressure.”

Enrique could opt for an unchanged starting line up at the Parken Stadium with Busquets’ La Blaugrana teammate Jordi Alba set to shake off a minor knock in time to play.