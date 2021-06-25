Lucas Torreira’s agent claims he wants Serie A return in 2021

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira wants to return to Italy this summer according to his agent Pablo Bentancur.

Torreira spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Atletico Madrid but he played as bit part role in Los Rojiblancos’ title success last month.

The club subsequently opted against activating their purchase clause on him and he has since returned to the UK.

The 25-year-old was initially linked with a return to South America this summer due to personal reasons connected his family.

However, despite that speculation, no offer has been forthcoming with Arsenal open to a sale for the right price.

Bentancur has now claimed that his client’s preference is to test himself again in Serie A with his first team chances at the Emirates Stadium remaining limited.

“He wants to return to Italy. I have received calls from France, Russia and Spain”, he told an interview with TMW, as reported via Marca.

“But Lucas wants to play again in Serie A, and prove his worth once again in Italy.

“Arsenal understand the situation and will come to meet us and discuss a move.”

Torreira made 71 league appearances for Sampdoria between 2016 and 2018, prior to his move to Arsenal, and his former club could be an option in the coming weeks.