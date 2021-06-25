Leandro Paredes makes brave assertion about playing with Lionel Messi and Neymar

Leandro Paredes, Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina midfielder, is currently away with Lionel Messi in Brazil at the Copa America. Argentina drew their first match 1-1 with Chile before beating Uruguay 1-0, most recently beating Paraguay 1-0. Next up they face Bolivia, in the final match of the group phase. Messi has performed well so far; he’s contributed a goal and an assist.

Paredes, speaking with Ole in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, has however revealed that he believes it’s important to realise that one doesn’t have to play the ball to the best players if they’re not in the best position; for Argentine the undisputed crack is Messi, while for PSG it’s Neymar.

“When we had to play several games with Rodri de Paul, we realised that it wasn’t an obligation to look for Leo, but that we should find him when he can take advantage of it,” Paredes said. I think that while his presence leads you to want to give it to him, he isn’t always the best option. He also has to be intelligent in that sense.”

Despite a strong personality, Paredes admitted it was daunting sharing a dressing room with the likes of Messi and Neymar in the beginning. “It’s difficult before arriving,” he said.

“You start to think about how they’ll be, how they’ll receive you and how they’ll treat you. I was lucky that both have treated me in the best way. They’ve both made me feel very comfortable, and I have a very good relationship with both of them. I really enjoy being able to play with them and being able to share the dressing room with them.”