Four Premier League sides tracking Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite is being targeting by four Premier League sides after being told he can leave the Camp Nou this summer.

Braithwaite was restricted to just 11 La Liga starts under Ronald Koeman last season with the Dane coming off the bench on 18 occasions in league action.

Despite initially appearing to be content with a squad role in Catalonia, the former Leganes man has now been told he is surplus to requirements following the arrivals of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

According to reports from Diario Sport, the club have opted to take a straightforward approach over his future in Spain and will consider possible offers in the region of €15m.

Barcelona are hoping his participation with Denmark at Euro 2020 will provide a shop window for the 30-year-old after making three starts already for Kasper Hjulmand’s side.

West Ham, Brighton, Burnley and newly promoted Norwich City are the teams rumoured to be tracking him alongside additional interest from Russia.