Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez has sent a message to Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard ahead of next season.

Both Ceballos and Odegaard spent time on loan at Arsenal last season with the former spending the last two campaigns at the Emirates Stadium and Odegaard not making his move until January.

Ceballos is yet to show he can become a starter at Real Madrid, now 24 years of age, while Odegaard looks much closer, but amid limited appearances last season, he requested a loan move and was allowed to impress from afar.

Ahead of this season, Odegaard has made it clear he will return to Real Madrid for pre-season and reports have claimed Real Madrid see the Norwegian as a ‘fundamental piece’ of their future.

But both players were name-checked by Real Madrid chief Perez when he was discussing Los Blancos’ bloating squad during an interview with Onda Cero.

“We have 35 players and can only register 25…Ceballos, Kubo, Odegaard, we can’t fit them all,” said Perez.

“We’re talking with players and their agents. We have a lot of young players, if they can’t develop here they can go on loan and come back.”

It’s likely Ceballos will be sent back out, while Odegaard could well get the chance to impress, given his apparently positive relationship with new and old boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Kubo is expected to leave on loan again following a turbulent season of last which saw him have loan spells across Villarreal and Getafe.

Newly promoted Mallorca are already being linked with another loan move for Kubo having signed the youngster during their last season in Primera.