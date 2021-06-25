The Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided to follow UEFA’s lead in scrapping away goals.

It was confirmed on Thursday that away goals would no longer apply to UEFA competitions, meaning all goals will be worth one across the Champions League and Europa League from next season, regardless of whether they scored home or away.

The announcement was met with mixed reviews with some believing the away goal was outdated, while others believe they added an extra aspect of drama to fixtures.

Nevertheless, away goals are no more, and the same applies to the Spanish Federation’s competitions, which includes the Copa del Rey.

Away goals only come into force in the Copa del Rey at the semi-final stage, with all games up to that point now single ties anyway.

This decision means that away goals will no longer apply to the semi-finals, impacting all competing teams, including this season’s winners Barcelona, as well as Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and many others.

We were treated to two Copa del Rey finals this season with Real Sociedad beating Athletic Club in last season’s delayed final before Barcelona defeated Athletic Club in this season’s.

Perhaps fittingly, away goals were not required to settle either of this season’s season’s semi-finals, and they certainly won’t from next season on.