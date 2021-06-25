Barcelona tracking Euro 2020 star pair Leon Goretzka and Mikkel Damsgaard

Barcelona are rumoured to be eyeing up two of the biggest stars at Euro 2020 in Leon Goretzka and Mikkel Damsgaard.

Goretzka and Damsgaard both netted vital goals in their respective final group games to secure Germany and Denmark’s spots in the last 16.

Both players have caught the eye, and according to reports from RAC1, via Marca, La Blaugrana are monitoring them both ahead of a possible summer bid.

Damsgaard looks the more likely option for Barcelona, with Sampdoria club president Massimo Ferrera hinting he could be open to a sale if he receives a €30m offer for the 20-year-old.

Goretzka case is different based on his importance to Bayern Munich, but he is yet to agree a contract renewal, with his current deal expiring in 2022.

If he continues to decline their offers, the Bavarians could trigger a bidding if they chose to sell him this summer, with Barcelona needing to move quickly to fend off interest from across Europe.

