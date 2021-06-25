Barcelona face goalkeeping crisis amid Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury

Barcelona could be on course to start the new season without a goalkeeper amid a tricky issue between the sticks.

As things stand, the Blaugrana have three goalkeepers at their disposal, including undisputed starter Marc-Andre ter Stegen and deputies Neto and Iñaki Peña.

But according to Sport, both deputies are very much considering leaving the club this summer.

That might not be such a problem in normal circumstances, but ter Stegen underwent knee surgery in the summer and he will be kept out of action until October, around two months after the start of the La Liga season.

For that reason, Barcelona are keen to keep Peña until at least January, according to the report, while Neto could be allowed to depart should he seek an exit.

Peña came through the academy at La Masia but he recently recruited super-agent Jorge Mendes and it’s claimed Mendes is already working on the 22-year-old’s future.

Peña has racked up 50 league appearances for the Barca B side, but he is yet to be given an opportunity in La Liga for the first team.

It’s for that reason why he is contemplating a move elsewhere for regular football, though whether that’s on a loan or on a permanent move remains to be seen.

If Barca can’t convince Peña to stay until January, they may be forced into the market for a keeper this summer, something they would prefer not to do amid their financial issues.