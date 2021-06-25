Barcelona considering Jordi Alba swap with Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni

Barcelona are rumoured to be lining up a player swap deal between Jordi Alba and Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni.

According to reports from ESPN, Alba is not actively looking to move on from the club ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season, with two years left on his contract at the Camp Nou.

However, boss Ronald Koeman‘s has been tasked with trimming the La Blaugrana wage bill this summer, and Alba is one of the Catalans top earners.

Any possible move is likely to hinge on Alba being encouraged to leave by either Koeman or the club’s board in order to balance the books.

With Koeman’s budget set to be slashed due to the financial impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a player trade could be his only option, to ensure he is not stuck with a hole at left back.

Bastoni, who primarily plays at centre back, played a key role in Inter’s Serie A title win in 2021, but he is under contract at the San Siro until 2024.