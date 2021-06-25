Atletico Madrid have received a huge boost as they look to plot their way out of a financial crisis.

Los Rojiblancos amassed a debt figure of around €1billion towards the end of last year, as reported by SportPro, but that did not stop them from marching on to the La Liga title.

Diego Simeone‘s men claimed the league title on the final day of the season, and the Argentine boss is now looking to strengthen ahead of next season with Udinese striker Rodrigo de Paul expected to join on a big-money deal later this summer.

Meanwhile, the club have that huge debt figure looming over their heads, though there is some news for Atleti fans to celebrate.

As reported by Diario AS, Atletico Madrid’s ownership group has decided to increase capital to €181.8million, a decision that was key for the continuity of the club and the signing of de Paul this summer.

The debt remains an issue for Atleti, but for now, fans can sleep a little easier knowing the club can continue to operate properly thanks to this increased capital on the back of the shareholder’s meeting, where the decision was unanimously approved.