“Always the same; broccoli, chicken and rice. With litres of water, and no Coca-Cola, of course.”

Daouda Peeters, Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at Juventus, has been speaking about the Portuguese’s incredible habits before they meet on Sunday evening in Seville. Peeters is part of Roberto Martinez’s Belgian squad, while Cristiano, currently leading the Euro 2020 goalscoring charts, captains Portugal.

Peeters joined the legion of commentators who’ve marvelled at Cristiano’s austere habits. “Always the same,” he said when asked what the former Real Madrid man eats by HLN in comments carried by Diario AS. “Broccoli, chicken and rice. With litres of water, and no Coca-Cola, of course.

“Cristiano wants to win always and everywhere. And even though he didn’t know me very well at the time, he still tried to get the most out of me. He’s someone who makes young players grow; he really involves you.

“I went to the gym for a while and, of course, Cristiano was also there. I was impressed. Cristiano has the perfect body for a footballer. And although I am also quite muscular, that day I thought; there’s still work to be done. But hey, he’s been doing it maniacally for so many years.”

The clash between the two really does promise the world. Belgium topped their group ahead of Denmark, Finland and Russia, beating Russia 3-0, Denmark 2-1 and Finland 2-0.

Portugal had a tougher group, the group of death in fact, and finished third, above Hungary but behind France and Germany. They beat Hungary 3-0 on their opening day before taking a 4-2 beating to Germany, closing out the group phase with a 2-2 draw with world champions France.

Portugal are the holders of the Eurocopa, having beaten France in Paris in the final back in 2016. In Cristiano, they have the competition’s top scorer; the marksman has notched five goals and contributed one assist in the three games he’s played.