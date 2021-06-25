Alvaro Morata: “I wish people would put themselves in my shoes and understand what it’s like to receive threats, people telling you your children should die”

Alvaro Morata has been one of the most frequently mentioned names in Spanish football this summer. The Juventus and La Roja marksman, who’s struggled at Euro 2020 and suffered heavy criticism, made an appearance on Cope, with comments carried by Marca, on Thursday evening to defend himself.

“Maybe I haven’t done my job as I should,” Morata said. “I understand that I’m criticised because I haven’t scored a goal, but I wish people would put themselves in my shoes and understand what it’s like to receive threats, people telling you your children should die. Every time I go to my bedroom, my phone is somewhere else; but what bothers me is that they say this to my wife and to my children.

“People whistle me because that’s what they hear, but I give my all. I give my life for the national team. If we had won 3-0 against Sweden or Poland, the stadium would have made the wave. Everything I say or don’t say is reported; I with people would put themselves in my shoes more.”

Spain opened their Euro 2020 campaign under a cloud of controversy. Luis Enrique made a rod for his back with his decision to leave out captain Sergio Ramos from his squad, as well as taking just 24 players from a potential 26. What’s more, Sergio Busquets tested positive for covid-19 just over a week before their curtain-raiser against Sweden.

That game, at La Cartuja in Seville, finished goalless, with Morata missing several gilt-edged chances. He scored in the next game, against Poland, but it finished 1-1. Spain secured their place in the last 16 against Croatia with Wednesday evening’s 5-0 beating of Slovakia; Morata didn’t score, however, and missed a penalty.