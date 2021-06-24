Barcelona La Liga

Watch: Lionel Messi surprised on his birthday by Argentine teammates

Lionel Messi turned 34 today. Many mourned his birthday as it was a sign that his time at the top of football was slowly coming to a close. But his Argentine teammates chose to celebrate it, breaking into the bedroom he shares with Sergio Aguero to give him gifts.

Messi is currently with the Argentine squad for the Copa America in Brazil. They drew the first match 1-1 with Chile before beating Uruguay 1-0, most recently beating Paraguay 1-0. Next up they face Bolivia, in the final match of the group phase. Messi has performed well so far; he’s contributed a goal and an assist.

Lionel Messi of Argentina

Messi is currently negotiating a contract renewal with Barcelona, with his current deal set to expire in a matter of days. Joan Laporta is desperate for his talisman to continue at Camp Nou; despite his age, he contributed 30 goals and eleven assists in 35 games in La Liga last season.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.