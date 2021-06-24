Watch: Lionel Messi surprised on his birthday by Argentine teammates

Lionel Messi turned 34 today. Many mourned his birthday as it was a sign that his time at the top of football was slowly coming to a close. But his Argentine teammates chose to celebrate it, breaking into the bedroom he shares with Sergio Aguero to give him gifts.

¡ARRIBA, LEO, QUE ES TU CUMPLEAÑOS! Así sorprendió el plantel de la Selección argentina a Messi, quien celebra sus 34 años. ¿Qué le regalaron? Mirá… pic.twitter.com/emlRwvN5uA — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 24, 2021

Messi is currently with the Argentine squad for the Copa America in Brazil. They drew the first match 1-1 with Chile before beating Uruguay 1-0, most recently beating Paraguay 1-0. Next up they face Bolivia, in the final match of the group phase. Messi has performed well so far; he’s contributed a goal and an assist.

Messi is currently negotiating a contract renewal with Barcelona, with his current deal set to expire in a matter of days. Joan Laporta is desperate for his talisman to continue at Camp Nou; despite his age, he contributed 30 goals and eleven assists in 35 games in La Liga last season.