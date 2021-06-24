The public will return to La Liga stadiums with total normality next season

La Liga has missed fans. Euro 2020 has shown what a massive difference having full, or even partly-full, stadiums make to the quality of football games. According to Mundo Deportivo, La Liga will be able to welcome full-capacity crowds back to their stadiums next season as announced by Carolina Darias, the Spanish government’s Minister for Health.

La Liga tried to get fans, who had been prevented from attending games due to covid-19, into stadiums for the final stretch of the 2020/21 season in both the Primera and the Segunda, with some playoff games being played out in front of a sizeable public. The news will be very welcome indeed for fans who’ve spent a year-and-a-half watching games from home or in a bar.

The news comes in advance of a weekend where the forced use of a mask outdoors across Spain will be lifted in light of an improving covid-19 situation in the country. Seville’s La Cartuja has already hosted three games with close to 15,000 people in attendance during Euro 2020, and will host a fourth on Sunday when Belgium play Portugal in the last 16.