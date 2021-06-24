Spanish football evening headlines: Mbappe’s roadmap to get to Madrid, Ancelotti re-united with Odegaard, La Liga to welcome back fans next season

Spanish football evening headlines for June 24th

Kylian Mbappe’s roadmap to get to Real Madrid

Not a day goes by where Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland aren’t linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid; the former especially given he’s in the spotlight playing for France at Euro 2020 at the moment. They’re the two biggest young stars in the game right now, according to Marca, and are highly-coveted.

Read more here.

Carlo Ancelotti will meet a different Martin Odegaard from the one he knew before

Carlo Ancelotti gave Martin Odegaard his Real Madrid debut on the final day of the 2014/15 season, bringing him on in place of Cristiano Ronaldo against Getafe. At 16 years and 156 days old, he became the youngest debutant in the club’s history; now, note Diario AS, the pair are reunited, and things are different for both.

Read more here.

The public will return to La Liga stadiums with total normality next season

La Liga has missed fans. Euro 2020 has shown what a massive difference having full, or even partly-full, stadiums make to the quality of football games. According to Mundo Deportivo, La Liga will be able to welcome full-capacity crowds back to their stadiums next season as announced by Carolina Darias, the Spanish government’s Minister for Health.

Read more here.