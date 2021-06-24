Real Madrid have reduced their asking price for Raphael Varane amid interest from Manchester United.

Varane is yet to respond to the contract offer submitted by Los Blancos ahead of his deal expiring next summer.

Real Madrid do not want to lose Varane for free next year, and they are clear that they will have to sell him if they cannot tie the Frenchman down to a new contract.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are growing increasingly aware that Varane is not going to sign a new deal, and they also know that the 28-year-old’s contract situation will lower his value in the eyes of rival clubs.

With that in mind, Real Madrid have lowered their asking price to €50million from €60million.

That will be music to the ears of Manchester United, who are on the lookout for a centre-back this summer.

United are said to hold concrete interest, according to The Athletic, and at €50million, they would become instant favourites to complete the deal.

Though, any transfer is likely to wait until after Euro 2020 with Varane currently concentrating on his efforts for France at this summer’s competition.

If Varane does depart, he will join Sergio Ramos in leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, leaving David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao as the obvious options at centre-back.