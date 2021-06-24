Real Madrid star Casemiro was the hero for Brazil on Wednesday night at Copa América.

Brazil made it three wins from three to secure passage through to the next stage of the competition, but the win was not without drama.

Tite’s men found themselves behind thanks to Luis Diaz’s goal for Colombia just 10 minutes in, and they had to wait until the 77th minute to get level, Roberto Firmino scoring the leveller.

And it was not until the 100th – yes 100th – minute of stoppage time that they found the winner.

Real Madrid star Casemiro headed home a corner from close range, giving David Ospina in the Colombia goal no chance.

Casemiro wins it in stoppage time for Brazil! ⚽️ (🎥: @TUDNUSA)pic.twitter.com/0QEG7cXRlx — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 24, 2021

Casemiro isn’t known for finding the net all-too regularly, though he did score seven goals for Real Madrid across all competitions last season.

The goal sent off wild celebrations among Brazil players on the field and the substitutes, who rushed down the touch-line to join in.

The result means Brazil can’t be caught at the top of the group ahead of their final game, with Ecuador.

In the next round, they will face whoever finished fourth in Group A, which is yet to be determined.

