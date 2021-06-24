Former Barcelona star Paulinho has issued a come-get-me plea to the Catalan giants following his China exit.

After three years in China, the midfielder has left Guangzhou and he is on the lookout for a new club at the age of 32.

Paulino spent around a year at Barca between 2017 and 2018, winning the La Liga title and a Copa del Rey before moving back to China on a loan deal, a move that would eventually become permanent.

And the Brazilian is now looking for a path back to Camp Nou having become a free agent ahead of next season.

The 32-year-old even says he will play on the cheap to help Barcelona in their financial crisis.

“For me, the theme of money or the duration of the contract would be a problem, they never have been, and even less if Barca are the team who calls,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

“I have already shown when I left Guangzhou to go there for much less of what is perceived in China.

“Money has never been at the front in my career, so it would not be a problem in returning there. Also, the club would not have to pay a transfer fee for me.”

Barcelona have already wrapped up three free signings, including Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eiric Garcia.

The signing of Paulinho for midfield cover might not be the worst idea, particularly with his impressive injury history, which has only seen him miss five professional games through injury during his career, all of which came from one ankle knock at Tottenham.