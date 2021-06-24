Here are your Spanish morning headlines for June 24.

Lionel Messi update

A number of reports, including one from Fabrizio Romano, are claiming Messi has finally agreed a new contract with Barcelona.

It’s reported the deal will run for two years but it won’t be signed until certain clauses are ironed out.

That could be huge news for Barca, who face losing Messi in just six days time for free.

No one wants Coutinho

One player Barcelona would like to get rid of but find themselves struggling to do so is Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian is a player Barca would like to get off the wage bill amid their financial issues, but Diario AS claim no one wants the midfielder.

Of course, many clubs would like to sign the 29-year-old in an ideal world, but his wages and transfer fee don’t make him an attractive prospect.

Van der Vaart takes credit

Raphael van der Vaart has continued his tiff with La Roja after labelling the Spanish national team as ‘horrible’.

A number of Spain players hit back at the claim, teasing van der Vaart about his World Cup 2010 final defeat to Spain in South Africa.

But the former midfielder has taken it all in good faith, posting to Twitter after La Roja’s 5-0 win over Slovakia, saying: “Looks like my words worked as motivation for @SeFutbol. Good game tonight, congrats on reaching the knockouts.”