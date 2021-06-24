Kylian Mbappe’s roadmap to get to Real Madrid

Not a day goes by where Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland aren’t linked with a big-money move to Real Madrid; the former especially given he’s in the spotlight playing for France at Euro 2020 at the moment. They’re the two biggest young stars in the game right now, according to Marca, and are highly-coveted.

Madrid have made it clear they’re targeting one of the two for this summer, with the priority being Mbappe. Haaland would be the second option, but there doesn’t seem to be an appetite in the Spanish capital to consider an alternative to the two.

Reports in France this week have hinted that Mbappe has asked Paris Saint-Germain to be allowed to leave in this window; something that caught Madrid by surprise. They’re said to believe that Mbappe won’t be bold with his future until after Euro 2020 concludes on July 11th, should France still be involved.

PSG are working on the possible signings of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi with the idea of covering themselves should Mbappe leave; Madrid hope that PSG call them themselves when it becomes clear that Mbappe won’t be renewing with PSG.

Madrid’s relationship with PSG is strong, and they don’t want to compromise that. For that, they’ll wait until after Euro 2020. Madrid believe that any transfer would cost north of €100m, funds they hope to raise through the sale of players like Luka Jovic, Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz.

Madrid are optimistic. Mbappe would be the highest-paid player at the Santiago Bernabeu, but nobody in the squad would have an issue with that. The French marksman would become the clear reference of the team, something that won’t happen at PSG with Neymar in place. There’s also the strong relationship Mbappe has showed with Karim Benzema. Everything’s in Madrid’s favour.