Inter Milan have been linked with a shock move for Barcelona star Jordi Alba.

The 32-year-old remains a key part of Barcelona’s plans, impressing this season and continuing to perform well this summer for Spain at Euro 2020.

Alba was one of Spain’s stand-out players in their 5-0 group stage win over Slovakia on Wednesday evening.

But the 32-year-old appears to be in demand with Inter Milan linked with a move as they look to improve their left-back situation.

Inter are not looking to spend big this summer after their Serie A title, a decision that played a part in Antonio Conte’s surprise departure.

But they could offload some key players, and it is being reported by Mundo Deportivo that the Italian club will look to initiate a swap deal for Alba.

It’s claimed one of the likes of Milan Skriniar, Lautaro Martinez or Marcelo Brozovic could be offered up in a deal.

Alba is under contract at Camp Nou until 2024, and given what it would cost Barca to replace someone as reliable and experienced as Alba, it is unlikely he will be allowed to leave.

The Spanish veteran also has a very good relationship with Lionel Messi, and given the Blaugrana are attempting to keep the forward, it would be a good idea to keep Alba around.