Carlo Ancelotti reportedly impressed by Antonio Blanco and keen to use him in Real Madrid’s first team

Antonio Blanco, set to turn 23 next month, will be an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s vision for Real Madrid’s future according to Diario AS. Ancelotti has loved what he’s seen from his studies of the Andalusian, impressed by his on-field personality and his positional intelligence.

Since Marcos Llorente left, with devastating effect, for Atletico Madrid two years ago, Casemiro hasn’t had anyone to cover him. Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and Luka Modric have played there, but none fit the profile of a sitting midfielder. Blanco does.

The Andalusian has shown that he has what it takes to step up to the first team at Madrid in the cameos he earned under Zinedine Zidane last season, as well as the unusual friendly pre-Euro 2020 where a Spanish U21 side, officially the senior side because of covid-19 regulations, blew away Lithuania 4-0.

Blanco started last season as an integral part of Raul’s Castilla, but this term will be with the big boys. Whether it’s as Casemiro’s backup or even a position beside the Brazilian, Blanco will be involved with the first team from the jump as Ancelotti looks to improve Los Blancos’ fortunes after joining from Everton.