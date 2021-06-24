Philippe Coutinho looks set to stay at Barcelona despite his struggles since arriving at Camp Nou in 2018.

The Brazilian joined Barca on a deal worth €135million from Liverpool, but he would go on to spend a year on loan with Bayern Munich.

During that time, he won the Champions League, but he has struggled to make any kind of similar impact at Barca, only making 64 league appearance since his move, scoring 15 times.

Heading into this summer in the midst of a financial crisis, Barca could do with offloading some of their lesser-used big-earners like Coutinho, but it does not appear the 29-year-old is going anywhere.

Diario AS report that Barcelona are well aware that there are not likely to be any bids for Coutinho this summer amid his injury issues, and for that reason, they look set to give him another opportunity at the club next season.

That’s despite Coutinho only making 12 appearances for the Blaugrana club last season, though he did suffer a serious injury in December.

The former Liverpool star ruptured his outer meniscus ruling him out for the season and this summer’s Copa América, and he is still recovering from that issue.

Coutinho now looks set to return to Barca for pre-season when he will get another chance to impress Ronald Koeman ahead of the new campaign.