Lionel Messi looks set to stay at Barcelona for at least two more years with a new contract in the works.

The Argentine superstar is set to run out of contract at Camp Nou in just six days time, but it seems as though a deal might just be struck to avoid his departure.

Barcelona have been clear that they want to keep hold of their midfielder with re-elected president Joan Laporta making the deal one of his priorities following his arrival.

Messi wanted out of Barca last summer amid the problematic running of the club, but it seems the return of Laporta and the free signing of Argentine teammate Sergio Aguero may have convinced him to stay.

The veteran forward is now looking likely to pen a new deal to keep him in place for two more years, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s reported all parties involved are in ‘no doubt’ the deal will be done, but some of the contract’s structure still needs to be agreed upon.

The news will be a huge boost to Barca fans, while it likely confirms the general belief that Messi will spend two more years in Catalonia before moving to America to finish off his career.