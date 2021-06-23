Spanish football morning headlines: Messi keeps Barcelona in suspense, Madrid look for new leader post-Ramos, Inter want Alba

Spanish football morning headlines for June 23rd

Lionel Messi keeps Barcelona in suspense

There’s just one week to go until Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona comes to an end. On June 30th, he’ll officially become a free agent, no longer contracted to the Blaugrana for the first time since September 2000. Joan Laporta is desperate to retain his captain, but the Argentine is yet to make a decision on his future according to Marca.

Real Madrid look for new leader post-Sergio Ramos

It’s the end of an era at the Santiago Bernabeu; Sergio Ramos, the life and soul of Real Madrid since the summer of 2005, has left the club. His importance was paramount on and off the pitch, with the Andalusian key in four Champions League title triumphs. Now, according to Diario AS, Los Blancos need a new leader to step up in his place and fill the void left by his departure.

Inter want Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba is 32 now, but the Barcelona left-back still has admirers in the transfer market. According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter want to secure his services this summer; they’re not going through the best moment right now in a financial sense, but realise that it’s imperative they strengthen their left flank.

