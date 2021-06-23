Spain now know who they will play in the Euro 2020 Round of 16 aftter securing passage through to the next round.

Luis Enrique’s men comfortably defeated Slovakia at La Cartuja in their final group stage outing, picking up their first win of the competition after two draws from their first two games.

La Roja struggled for goals in their first two games, scoring only once, but they managed five in their final group stage outing, Martin Dubravka scoring an own goal before goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres and an own goal from Juraj Kucka, though Pau Torres may claim it.

The win did give Spain hope of finishing top of the group, but Sweden’s late win against Poland meant they had to settle for second.

So where do Spain go from here?

Who’s up next?

Spain will play Croatia in the next round after the Croats finished second in Group D, behind England with four points.

Croatia lost to England in their opener before drawing with Czech Republic and beating Scotland.

When is the game?

The Croatia clash will take place on Monday, June 28.

Kick-off will be 6pm UK time and 7pm in Spain.

Where is it?

The fixture will take place in Copenhagen, and it will be Spain’s first game outside of their home country at this summer’s competition after playing all their group stage games at La Cartuja, in Seville.

Spain will not return home for any of their games from here on in, in fact.

After playing at Parken, they will play at Saint Petersburg if they progress to the quarter-finals, and both the semi-finals and final are at Wembley Stadium, in London.