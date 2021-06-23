Sergio Ramos wants to team-up with Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos is still in the process of figuring out his next move, but all roads, according to Diario AS, lead to Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain have several elements in their favour to attract the Andalusian, who’s left Real Madrid after 22 titles in 16 years. The biggest factor, however, is the presence of Neymar.

Ramos and Neymar have always been friends, despite lining up on opposite sides in El Clasico; Ramos representing Madrid, Neymar wearing Barcelona’s Blaugrana.

Neymar has just renewed his contract with PSG until 2025, with the leadership in the French capital promising the Brazilian that they’d build a winning sporting project worthy of his time.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to secure Ramos’ services, but it’s not a one-horse race. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are all said to be keenly interested and in the conversation.

PSG also don’t rule out signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s living a tough moment at Juventus. The idea of Ramos and Cristiano reuniting in Paris is quite something, a notion sure to induce envy in many Madridistas.