Sergio Ramos reportedly tells friends he’s joining Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos has, according to Diario Sport, decided to join Paris Saint-Germain. The Andalusian left Real Madrid last week after 16 years and 22 titles at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ramos has already told several teammates, or former teammates, in the Madrid dressing room, with PSG meeting his economic needs in a way Madrid couldn’t – or wouldn’t.

Ramos will find a competitive team in Paris that enables him to fight for the Champions League and play alongside men of the calibre of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as well as former teammates Keylor Navas and Angel di Maria.

Once it’s confirmed, Ramos will become the second free agent signed by PSG this summer after the French club took Gini Wijnaldum from beneath Barcelona’s noses. They’re also close to securing a deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Ramos is 35, but will be full of fire and desire after being excluded from La Roja’s squad for Euro 2020. He’ll be full of motivation to prove that he’s not past it and can still contribute at the elite.