Ferland Mendy is seeking improved terms at Real Madrid despite having plenty of time remaining on his current deal.

Mendy became an important figure for Los Blancos last season amid fitness issues for Marcelo, making 38 appearances across all competitions.

But while Real Madrid will be pleased to see their €48m investment pay off, it might just come at a price.

That’s because Marca report Mendy now wants improved terms on his contract to reflect his importance to the team.

Whether the 26-year-old will play quite so big a part with Marcelo fully fit next season remains to be seen, but if his performances from last season are anything to go by, Carlo Ancelotti will struggle to leave him out.

And it’s for that reason why Mendy appears to be seizing his opportunity to get an improved deal despite the fact his contract does not expire until 2025.

The problem for Real Madrid is the financial crisis they find themselves in, a problem that has forced them to reduce the contracts of many of their big earners.

That could make things difficult for Mendy, but clearly, it is not going to stop him from asking as we head into the summer.