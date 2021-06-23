Real Madrid look for new leader post-Sergio Ramos

It’s the end of an era at the Santiago Bernabeu; Sergio Ramos, the life and soul of Real Madrid since the summer of 2005, has left the club. His importance was paramount on and off the pitch, with the Andalusian key in four Champions League title triumphs. Now, according to Diario AS, Los Blancos need a new leader to step up in his place and fill the void left by his departure.

Casemiro and Dani Carvajal are suitable candidates; the Brazilian is a strong character in body and mind, while Carvajal commands respect in the dressing room in a more subtle way and knows exactly what it means to represent Madrid.

Marcelo will also be important should he stay, more so in the dressing room than on the pitch given he’s not expected to be given much prominence by Carlo Ancelotti next season. Luka Modric, 35 but still playing at an insanely high level, is also one of the most respected players at the club.

Karim Benzema, until Kylian Mbappe arrives, will continue to be Madrid’s main man in the final third and score the majority of their goals. At the other end, Thibaut Courtois will take ownership of the defence and keeping Madrid’s sheets clean.

The answer is that there’s no one figure who can step in and take over from Ramos. His personality is an uncommon one in the modern game, and his experience is second-to-none. To fill the void his departure leaves, many will need to step up to the plate.