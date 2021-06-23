Raphael Varane determined to leave Real Madrid and seek a new challenge this summer

Sergio Ramos mightn’t be the only centre-back Real Madrid lose this summer; Raphael Varane could be on his way too.

The Athletic report that the club are growing increasingly resigned to the prospect of losing the Frenchman in this transfer window, with Varane making it clear he wants a fresh challenge.

Varane’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, meaning he’d need to either renew his deal over these next couple of months or be sold to avoid a scenario where he leaves on a free transfer next year.

Florentino Perez has told Carlo Ancelotti that Varane, alongside Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Isco, Martin Odegaard and Luka Jovic, will be sold if a suitable offer arrives.

Manchester City and Chelsea have shown interest in Varane, but it’s Manchester United who look best-placed to go for his signature.

28, Varane is one of the most decorated footballers in history having won, among many other titles, four Champions League titles and the 2018 World Cup.