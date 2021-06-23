Martin Odegaard confirms Real Madrid return amid Arsenal transfer links

Martin Odegaard has confirmed he will be part of Real Madrid’s plans for the time being amid links with a permanent move to Arsenal.

The Norwegian midfielder joined Arsenal on a loan deal in the January transfer window and went on to impress despite the Gunners enduring a disappointing campaign, missing out on Europe for the first time in 25 years.

Odegaard’s performances meant he became a permanent target for Arsenal, but it has been looking more and more likely the 22-year-old will return to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next season.

And that will be the case, as confirmed by Odegaard himself, who told TV2: “The status is that I am a Madrid player and that I will return and start up there in a week and a half.”

The Norway international requested his loan move in January after returning from an impressive loan spell at Real Sociedad following the previous season only to play a bit-part role under Zinedine Zidane.

But it’s hoped his playing time at Real Madrid will increase now that Carlo Ancelotti has taken over for a second time, the midfielder previously working under the Italian in the Spanish capital, albeit as a youngster.

Odegaard will still have it tough to break into Real Madrid’s midfield amid the presence of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro, but he will get the chance to stake his claim, and with a head start.

All three of those fellow midfielders will be late returning to Real Madrid’s pre-season amid international duty with Croatia, Germany and Brazil respectively.