Luka Modric’s continued excellence makes life difficult for Martin Odegaard at Real Madrid

Luka Modric’s recital for Croatia against Scotland at Euro 2020 last night delighted everyone connected to Real Madrid; aside, according to Marca, from Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard will be returning to Madrid this summer after a loan spell with Arsenal, and the hope at the Santiago Bernabeu is that the newly-appointed Carlo Ancelotti will be able to get the best out of the Norwegian playmaker.

But it won’t be easy. Modric, despite being 35, has proved himself to still be a top-class performer, running the show for his national team as they beat Scotland 3-1 and secured their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Odegaard will have to compete directly with Modric for a place in the starting lineup, in that creative midfield role beside Toni Kroos and in front of Casemiro.

Modric started Madrid’s first game post-lockdown against Eibar on June 14th 2020 and Croatia’s clash with Scotland last night on June 22nd 2021. Between the two, he’s played 72 games for both club and country, despite turning 36 in three months.