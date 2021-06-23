Luis Enrique has made four changes to his Spain lineup for tonight’s all-important final group stage clash.

La Roja take on Slovakia this evening in their final Euro 2020 group stage fixture knowing they need to at least draw to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

Spain need to draw and hope Poland don’t win to progress, while they will need to win if they want to win the group, though it would take a draw in the other game for Luis Enrique’s to achieve that fate.

Scoring has been the problem for Spain in their opening two games with just one goal from their opening to fixtures, and in a bid to correct that Luis Enrique has made four changes.

Though, there is only one change at the top end of the field, with Dani Olmo dropping out for Pablo Sarabia.

Sarabia starts on the right with Gerard Moreno switching to the left, to the side of Alvaro Morata, who keeps his place after scoring last time out.

Sergi Busquets comes in following his negative coronavirus test, replacing Rodri in the pivot role.

Meanwhile, at the back, Cesar Azpilicueta replaces Marcos Llorente at right-back, and Eric Garcia comes in to replace Pau Torres.

Here are the teams in full.

Spain: Unai Simon, Alba, Laporte, Garcia, Azpilicueta, Busquets, Koke, Pedri, Sarabia, Moreno, Morata.

Slovakia: Dubravka, Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan, Kucka, Hromada, Haraslin, Hamsik, Mak, Duda.