Inter want Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba is 32 now, but the Barcelona left-back still has admirers in the transfer market. According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter want to secure his services this summer; they’re not going through the best moment right now in a financial sense, but realise that it’s imperative they strengthen their left flank.

Last summer Inter actually tried to sign Junior Firpo from Barcelona, with the idea of Lautaro Martinez heading to Camp Nou in a part-exchange. It didn’t happen, however, and now the Serie A club have turned their attention to Alba, a player contracted until 2024 but of undoubted quality.

Joan Laporta has been clear in his desire to start a new cycle at Barcelona, and aside from Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and the recently arrived signings, nobody is assured of their place. The club’s economic situation also makes exits a must.

Alba is currently part of Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad at Euro 2020, preparing to face Slovakia at La Cartuja this evening in a crucial final group game. He’s said that his desire is to retire at Barcelona, but Italy’s generous tax break could be pivotal in turning his head and facilitating his arrival.