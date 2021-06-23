Gareth Bale reveals he knows where Sergio Ramos will play next season

Sergio Ramos’ future is a hot topic at the moment, with everyone trying to second-guess what the Andalusian is going to do after leaving Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale, Ramos’ teammate at Madrid, has revealed that he knows what he’s going to do in a press conference. Bale, currently at Euro 2020 with Wales, was asked whether he knew where Ramos was going to be playing next season.

“Yes, I know,” he said according to Mundo Deportivo, to audible gasps. “In defence” he smiled.

Ramos leaves Madrid after 16 years and 22 titles, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich mentioned as potential destinations. He’ll be full of fire having been excluded from La Roja’s squad for Euro 2020.

Bale’s future is also up in the air. He spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur but must now return to the Spanish capital for the final year of his contract. The presence of Carlo Ancelotti, recently re-appointed at the Santiago Bernabeu, could help the Welshman return to his previous levels.