Barcelona have the option of triggering third year in Memphis Depay’s two-year contract

Memphis Depay’s contract with Barcelona may be longer than initially thought. According to Esport3 and carried by Diario Sport, there’s a clause in the initial two-year deal that would enable a unilateral extension that would include a third year.

According to this information, Barcelona can notify Memphis before December 31st 2022 that they want to extend their relationship, six months before the end of his two-year deal.

Memphis turned down better economic proposals to sign for Barcelona, and is relishing the chance of playing under Ronald Koeman, who’s he worked with in the Dutch national team setup. Both have been keen to reunite for many months.

Memphis’ signing has been announced but he’s yet to be presented; that’s because the Dutchman is currently leading the Netherlands’ frontline at Euro 2020.

Memphis has scored twice and contributed one assist in three games at Euro 2020, with the Netherlands starting fast. They beat Ukraine 3-2, Austria 2-0 and North Macedonia 3-0. They’ll contest the last 16 next Sunday evening.