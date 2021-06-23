Alvaro Morata’s nightmare for Spain has continued this evening during La Roja’s final Euro 2020 group stage clash.

A draw will send Luis Enrique‘s men through to the knockout stage, as long as Poland don’t win, and at time of writing, they Sweden do lead in that game.

And Spain looked as though they would be on their way to going one better than that after winning a penalty within the first 10 minutes when Jordi Alba was kicked in the box.

Gerard Moreno took and missed a penalty in Spain’s last outing, a draw with Poland, despite scoring all 12 of his spot-kicks for Villarreal during the club season.

And that miss meant he was taken off spot-kicks, with the much-criticised Morata stepping up to take the all-important penalty.

But instead of silencing his critics with a second goal of the competition, Morata was denied by Martin Dubravka.

It is the worst possible scenario for the Juventus loan star, who has struggled to win over La Roja fans in the lead up to, and indeed during this competition.

Spain have now missed all of their last five penalties.

Image: Getty Images