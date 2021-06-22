Watch: Luka Modric scores a golazo for Croatia against Scotland at Euro 2020

Luka Modric is 35 years old, but still capable of moments of magic. Real Madrid fans will tell you that, as will fans of the Croatian national team.

Modric proved it again on Tuesday evening at Euro 2020, when he scored Croatia’s second goal against Scotland. They’re currently leading 3-1 at Hampden Park in their final group game.

This angle of the modric goal is mad pic.twitter.com/OpR0rVxhk5 — #38 (@sketchy00_) June 22, 2021

Nikola Vlasic opened the scoring for Croatia before Callum McGregor equalised, with Modric popping up with a sumptuous outside-of-the-foot finish in the 62nd minute to make it 2-1 before assisting Ivan Perisic for Croatia’s third.

Modric joined Madrid in 2012, and has become a modern legend at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Croatian has won two La Liga titles and four Champions League titles amongst many other honours, and led Croatia to the final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Modric, softly-spoken off the pitch but a fierce competitor on it, also has the honour of winning the Ballon d’Or, which he was awarded after a stellar 2018 for club and country.