Watch: Diego Maradona’s stunning solo goal against England celebrates its 35th birthday

35 years ago today, Diego Maradona scored one of the greatest goals of all time.

The Argentine, formerly of Barcelona and Sevilla, picked the ball up in his own half, facing his own goal, with two England players on him, before setting off on an iconic run and scoring.

35 years ago today Diego Maradona gets the ball in his own half, facing his own goal, with two England players on him. You know what happens next. Genius.pic.twitter.com/AFdl1Dcv5g — A Funny Old Game (@sid_lambert) June 22, 2021

The game was the quarter-final of the 1986 World Cup, contested between Argentina and England.

Maradona scored a brace at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to render Gary Lineker’s late reply a mere consolation.

Argentina would go on to lift the trophy, the crowing moment of Maradona’s magnificent career.

He was at Napoli during the tournament and at the peak of his powers; his time in Italy was preceded by a spell with Barcelona and followed by a spell at Sevilla, both of which didn’t see Maradona at his best to tell the truth.

The Argentine passed away last November at the age of 60, and is considered one of the most iconic sporting figures of all time.