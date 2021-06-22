Spanish football evening headlines: Confusion in France as to Mbappe’s future, Madrid concerned about Hazard, Barcelona confirm Dembele injury

Spanish football evening headlines for June 22nd

Confusion in France as to whether Kylian Mbappe has asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain

The soap opera that is Kylian Mbappe’s future is still going. The Frenchman has been linked with Real Madrid for some time now, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire in the summer of 2022. On that logic, PSG would need to either ensure he renews or sell him to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer. According to Marca, renowned French journalist, Daniel Riolo, has told RMC that Mbappe’s asked to leave, but PSG assure nothing has happened.

Real Madrid concerned about Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was supposed to be the galactico that filled the void at Real Madrid left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, but that hasn’t happened. The Belgian is at Euro 2020 at the moment and is playing well, but there is cause for concern, according to Diario AS, for Madrid. Hazard said on Sunday that he’ll never be the same player he was before his succession of ankle injuries, an attitude not loved at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona confirm Ousmane Dembele injury

There’s yet more bad news for Ousmane Dembele. The French winger is currently at Euro 2020 with his country, and had hoped to put in a good showing this summer before returning to Barcelona to start the new season. Dembele, so injury-prone, has picked up a serious injury playing against Hungary, with tests in Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo, revealing he’ll need another surgery and could potentially miss the next four months. The 24-year-old has suffered an injury in his right knee.