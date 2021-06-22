Spain now know what it will take to progress to the next stage of Euro 2020 after drawing their first two games.

La Roja have made a slow start to their Euro 2020 campaign, drawing with Sweden and Poland and heading into their final game in third place, despite being favourites to win this group.

But amid criticism over their performances, and as they look to correct course, Luis Enrique‘s men now know what they will have to do to continue their campaign beyond the group stage.

Spain already knew a win would see them through, currently only a point behind their final opponents of the group stage, Slovakia, who are in second place.

But they now know a draw could send them through, as long as Poland don’t leapfrog them by beating Sweden.

That’s because two of the three teams to finish third in groups that have already finished have three points and worse goal difference than Spain.

Switzerland are already through in Group A with four points, while Finland have three points with a minus-two goal difference in Group B, and Ukraine have three points and minus one in Group C.

That means, if Spain finish third with three points and a zero goal difference, which would be the case with a draw, they would progress as one of the four best third-place teams.

Four from six of the third place teams progress, meaning you only need to better two other third-place teams at this stage of the competition.

Though, Spain will want to win the group, and they can do that should they win and Sweden fail to do so.

If Spain do win the group, they will face one of the best third place teams in Glasgow on June 29, while if they finish second, they will face the runner up in Group D – which could be either of England, Czech Republic, Scotland, Croatia and Scotland – at Copenhagen on June 28.

If they finish third, where and who they will play will depend on the how well other third place teams finish across the remaining groups.