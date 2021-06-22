Real Madrid face an interesting summer as they battle to find a solution in the case of Raphael Varane, but could Paul Pogba provide them with the solution?

Varane’s future is up in the air with his current contract set to expire in 2022 and no answer over the club’s renewal offer.

The problem Real Madrid face is that they cannot afford to lose Varane for free next summer, meaning that if he does not sign a new contract, Los Blancos will be forced to sell him this summer.

And that, according to Marca, has brought about interest from the lines of PSG, who have enquired about the defender, while Manchester United are another team who have been regularly linked over recent weeks and months.

And it is the latter where the solution could lie for Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo.

It’s claimed Manchester United star Paul Pogba remains popular with those high up at Real Madrid, and like Varane, his contract also expires in 2022.

That could present an opportunity for Real Madrid to get the Frenchman by swapping his France teammate Varane to get him.

Given Manchester United’s interest in Varane and Real Madrid’s in Pogba, the deal could just make sense, particularly given the similar value of the players with Varane valued at €10m more by Transfermarkt.

According to the report, United are unsure over whether to hand Pogba a new deal, potentially lining up a perfect situation for all of the parties involved.

The one negative of the deal for Real Madrid would be losing two top-class centre-backs in one summer following the departure of Sergio Ramos.

But the arrival of David Alaba will help, and Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao both showed they are up to the job with impressive performances this season.

Image: Getty Images