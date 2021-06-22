Here are your Spanish football headlines for June 22.

Ramos has offers

Diario AS are reporting Ramos already has two offers from the Premier League, as well as his early contract bid from PSG.

The report claims Manchester City and Manchester United have expressed an interest following Ramos’ departure from Real Madrid.

The defender’s contract officially ends at the end of this month.

Traore opens door to Barca

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spain star Adama Traore has left the door open for a return to Barcelona ahead of this summer.

Amid reports of a return, he has left the door open with some teasing comments during an interview with RAC1 via Marca.

“Barcelona is my home,” said Traore. “It’s the reality. I grew up since I was 10.

“From here, we will have to manage with my agents and see what role Barcelona wants.”

Dembélé wants new deal

Ousmane Dembele is said to have given the ‘signal’ over a new deal at Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the winger is keen to sign a new deal at Camp Nou ahead of his contract expiring in 2022.

The question will be whether Barcelona can actually afford to keep the winger amid their financial crisis.