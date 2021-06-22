Mikel Oyarzabal is not concerned about Spain’s troubles in front of goal ahead of their final Euro 2020 group stage outing.

La Roja have managed just one goal in two games, struggling in front of goal to pick up just two points from their first two games.

On Wednesday, they will look to put that right against Slovakia, and they might just have to.

A draw will only suffice and send Spain through if Poland don’t beat Sweden, and if Spain want any hope of finishing first or second, they must win.

That means Luis Enrique must find an answer to his side’s troubles in front of goal, but it seems there is no real concern in the camp.

Winger Oyarzabal, a player many feel should start on Wednesday night, has said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo: “I would worry more if we didn’t create chances than if you create chances and don’t score. These things happen, but it’s football.

“All the time, you have games where you create chances and win and others you create 10 chances and you don’t get the goal.

“We have to be worried because you haven’t got the goals in these games but it would be more worrying if we didn’t create the chances.

“In the end, everyone wants to get it right.”

Spain will be disappointed to pick up just two points from their opening two games having come into this group as favourites, but they are only looking forward with a spot in the Round of 16 still on offer.

“In the end, there have been chances to win both games, maybe more in one than the other with more superiority in one than the other, and if both the ball had gone rather than going wide, the move would be different,” Oyarzabal added.

“One has to have confidence and trust in what we are doing.

“We are confident and we send a message of confidence and support that everything is going to go well.”

The mood in the camp remains positive, too, despite the disappointing form so far.

“The environment that we have here is all positive, everyone is good,” the Real Sociedad star continued.

“When we have to go at each other in training, we do it, but we have to enjoy it between ourselves.

“The group here is very good and this allows us to be relaxed, to go out and give our best tomorrow.”