Luis Enrique: “I have the feeling that we’re like a bottle of cava that we’re about to uncork”

Luis Enrique is coming under serious pressure as coach of La Roja two games into Euro 2020.

His Spain side played out a goalless draw with Sweden at La Cartuja in their opener before following it up with a 1-1 draw, again in Seville, against Poland.

Luis Enrique has come under fire for several big calls of his. First, he left out Sergio Ramos, the captain and undisputed alpha-male of Spanish football, from his squad for the tournament, selecting just 24 players from a possible 26.

The Asturian, famed for his ironclad self-belief, is also persisting with fielding the misfiring Alvaro Morata as the principal striker and is playing Marcos Llorente, perhaps La Liga’s most effective midfielder last season, at right-back.

Speaking pre-game as carried by Marca, Luis Enrique put his level of worry at a seven out of ten. “I have the feeling that we’re like a bottle of cava that we’re about to uncork. I’m sure that as soon as we win our best version of ourselves will emerge.

“We have to improve in the finishing phase. We have to generate many chances and for that we have to do a lot of things well; what pays the most in football is finishing chances, it’s true.

“I’m not sure what you’re saying, but I suspect what you’re suggesting is that we’re doing worse than we actually are.

“We’re doing things well. We have to finish the chances, but if we look at the statistics we’re the ones who are creating the most. But it’s also true that other teams are scoring more goals; I’m not going to hide that either.”