Lionel Messi is on the verge of history after helping Argentina through to the next round of Copa America.

Messi again featured as Argentina saw off Paraguay with a 1-0 win thanks to Alejandro Gomez’s neat dink over the goalkeeper with just 10 minutes on the clock.

The win means Argentina stay top of Group A, and they have also sealed progression to the next round, currently sitting on seven points, two ahead of nearest rival Chile and seven ahead of bottom-placed Bolivia, who do have a game in hand.

Only one team goes out from each group at this stage, and Bolivia are within one point of Uruguay ahead of their game against the Sky Blues and their final game, against Argentina.

And in that final group stage game, a certain Messi will be looking to make history having moved level with Javier Mascherano for the most caps for Argentina during the win over Paraguay.

Messi now has 147 to his name, and he will become the most capped player in Argentina history upon his next appearance, which could be against Bolivia next Tuesday.

Though, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni could opt to rest the Barcelona star ahead of the knockout stage, given the long season Messi has had and his age.

Argentina will face fourth place in Group B in the next round, as long as they win their group, as expected.

Image: Getty Images