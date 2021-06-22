Ousmane Dembélé is already making plans for his future ahead of his Barcelona contract coming to an end next summer.

The winger’s future appears to be uncertain given the time remaining on his contract.

As things stand, he will be free to leave next summer and free to strike a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain from January, despite signing for Barcelona on a deal worth €135.00m from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

But there is some good news for Barcelona in that Dembélé, who did impress this season, is keen to sign a new deal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 24-year-old did not want to rush into things ahead of Euro 2020, but after suffering an injury during France’s second game, against Hungary, the extent of which is yet to be confirmed, Dembélé has now decided he does indeed want to stay at Barcelona beyond next summer.

It’s reported Dembélé was always keen to sign a new deal at Camp Nou, but the injury might just have put it into sharp focus.

And it seems the winger already has support from Barca president Joan Laporta, who recently said, as mentioned in the same report: “I am a big fan of Dembélé. He was the only player that won important games for Barca, apart from Messi.

“If the club manages him, Dembélé could become something really special.”

The question, however, will be whether Barcelona can afford to give Dembélé a new deal amid their financial crisis and recent free signings.

It’s thought the Catalan giants will have to offload one or two of their big earners this summer as they look to climb back towards the black, and Dembélé is one of the players who has attracted interest from elsewhere with Premier League links aplenty across recent months.